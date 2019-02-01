Man admits €100,000 criminal damage at Dublin church

A Dublin man who poured diesel inside a church causing an estimated €100,000 worth of damage is to be sentenced later this year.

Ian Kidd (52) pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage at St Agnes’ Church, St Agnes’ Road, Crumlin on July 26th, 2017.

Kidd, with an address at Daytona, Brittas, Co Dublin, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday where he was arraigned.

The court heard that the bulk of the damage was caused when diesel was spilled on the altar, which is made of Carrara marble.

A monstrance, a crucifix and a Paschal candle were also damaged.

The court heard that the damaged items belonged to Father Paul Tyrell.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned sentencing until April 12th and ordered a victim impact statement to be prepared for that date.