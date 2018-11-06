Man acting in self-defence when partner strangled, court told

A 70-year-old man told gardaí he was acting in self-defence when he strangled his partner to death, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Conor Devally SC opened the trial of Desmond Duffy on Tuesday by telling the jury that the accused and the deceased, Desmond O’Sullivan (59), were essentially a married couple who shared a home at Somerville Park in Rathmines, Dublin. Mr Duffy has pleaded not guilty to Mr O’Sullivan’s murder.

The pair had been drinking together on May 23rd, 2016, and got into a row when they went home, which ended with Mr O’Sullivan lying at the threshold of the kitchen and downstairs bathroom.

Mr Duffy called a relative who is a garda and an investigation began.

Mr Devally said the accused suggested he was acting in self-defence. He told gardaí he was not the aggressor and fended off an attack by squeezing Mr O’Sullivan, strangling his airways and causing his death.

The trial continues.