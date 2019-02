Man (42) jailed for stabbing ex-partner’s son in the stomach

A man who stabbed his former partner’s teenage son in the stomach after an argument about drinking in the home has received a partially suspended sentence.

Keith Harris (42) of Canon Lillis Avenue, Seville Place, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm and production of an article at Kevin Barry House, Coleraine Street, Dublin, on August 30th, 2016. He was convicted by a jury after a trial last November.

Judge Pauline Codd sentenced Harris to 4½ years imprisonment with the final six months suspended providing he keep the peace, be of good behaviour and follow the directions of the Probation Service for a period of six months upon his release.

Det Garda Rory O’Connor told Diane Stuart BL, prosecuting, that on the morning in question Sabrina Hutch woke up in her home to find Harris, her then partner, drinking. She asked him to leave the house.

He went upstairs and Ms Hutch heard him roaring and shouting at her son, Darrell, who was 18 at the time. She saw Harris point his finger in her son’s face and he threw a punch at Harris in response.

Harris then pulled a knife from his tracksuit bottoms and jabbed it into Mr Hutch’s stomach around his belly button area. He fled the scene and was discovered by gardaí­ asleep in a nearby flat later that morning.

Infant

Det Garda O’Connor agreed with Pieter Le Vert BL , defending, that Harris had been drinking heavily that day due to his and Ms Hutch’s infant child being treated in hospital following a premature birth three weeks prior.

Mr Le Vert said his client had no memory of the incident, but accepted the verdict of the jury. He said Harris was assaulted twice between the incident and the trial and on one occasion was anointed by a priest due to his injuries.

Harris has 18 previous convictions for matters such as public order offences and possession of drugs. He has no previous convictions for violent crimes.

Judge Codd said that Harris “is lucky that Mr Hutch did not bleed out at the scene” and commended the work of the ambulance service.

She said that the incident fell at the highest range of offences of this nature due to Harris choosing to bring a concealed knife upstairs with him. She said it was clear that the knife was not a weapon of defence in this case but a weapon of attack.

Judge Codd said he deserved credit for accepting the verdict of the jury and said she noted that there had been “a number of episodes of violence” in his life.