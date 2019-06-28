Man (36) pleads guilty to theft of 800-year-old mummified head
Brian Bridgeman also accused of trespassing at St Michan’s Church in Dublin in February
Gardaí managed to recover the head of an 800-year-old mummy, known as the Crusader, which was stolen from a crypt St Michan’s Church in Dublin.
A 36-year-old man has admitted stealing the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a church in Dublin.
‘The Crusader’ was decapitated at the crypt in St Michan’s Church, Church Street in February and stolen, along with another skull. Gardaí have since recovered the head and skull.
Brian Bridgeman, of Fortlawn Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin , appeared briefly before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday where he was arraigned.
He pleaded guilty to entering the vaults of St Michan’s between February 23rd and 24th last as a trespasser and committing theft.
Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case for sentencing on July 24th. Bridgeman has been remanded in custody.
Michael Hourican BL, defending Bridgeman, requested urine analysis and a governor’s report to be prepared. A victim impact report is also due to be submitted to the court on the next date.