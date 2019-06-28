Man (36) pleads guilty to theft of 800-year-old mummified head

A 36-year-old man has admitted stealing the mummified head of an 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ from a church in Dublin.

‘The Crusader’ was decapitated at the crypt in St Michan’s Church, Church Street in February and stolen, along with another skull. Gardaí­ have since recovered the head and skull.

Brian Bridgeman, of Fortlawn Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin , appeared briefly before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday where he was arraigned.

He pleaded guilty to entering the vaults of St Michan’s between February 23rd and 24th last as a trespasser and committing theft.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case for sentencing on July 24th. Bridgeman has been remanded in custody.

Michael Hourican BL, defending Bridgeman, requested urine analysis and a governor’s report to be prepared. A victim impact report is also due to be submitted to the court on the next date.