Lowry convicted of filing incorrect tax return and failing to keep proper accounts

Independent TD Michael Lowry and his refrigeration company have been convicted of two charges each of delivering an incorrect corporation tax return and failing to keep proper set of accounts.

The jury of three women and eight men returned the verdicts on day 12 of the trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, following just over eight and half hours deliberation.

The jury was unable to reach a decision on four remaining charges before them.

Judge Martin Nolan said he will sentence Lowry later this afternoon. Mr Lowry has been remanded on continuing bail.

It was the State’s case that Mr Lowry’s company, Garuda Ltd, trading as Streamline Enterprises, received Stg £248,624 (€372,000) in commission from Norpe OY, a refrigeration company based in Finland, in August 2002.

It was alleged Lowry arranged for this payment to be made to a third party, Kevin Phelan through the Glebe Trust based in the Isle of Man, and therefore it did not appear in the company accounts for that year.

It is further alleged the accounts were then falsified in 2007 to reflect that the payment was received in 2006.

Last week the judge told the jury a charge of delivering an incorrect tax return for 2002 had been withdrawn.

Pleaded not guilty

Lowry (64) of Glenreigh, Holycross, Co Tipperary, had pleaded not guilty to four charges of filing incorrect tax returns on dates between August 2002 and August 2007 in relation to a sum of Stg £248,624 received by his company, Garuda Ltd and one charge in relation to failing to keep a proper set of accounts on dates between August 28th, 2002 and August 3rd, 2007.

He also pleaded not guilty on behalf of Garuda Ltd to three similar charges in relation to the company’s tax affairs and one charge of failing to keep a proper set of accounts on the same dates.

The charges against Lowry outlined that the offences were committed with the consent or connivance of Michael Lowry who was at the time a director, manager, secretary or other officer of Garuda Ltd.

Both Lowry and Garuda were charged with knowingly or willingly delivering to the Inspector of Taxes of the Thurles District incorrect accounts in connection with corporation tax for year ending December 31st, 2002 and delivering incorrect information in connection with the corporation tax for year ending December 31st, 2002, to wit an incorrect corporation tax computation.

Proper books

The politician and his company were also both charged with delivering an incorrect return in connection with corporation tax for year ending December 31st, 2006 and that between August 28th, 2002 and August 3rd 2007, Garuda Ltd failed to keep proper books of accounts within the meaning of Section 202 of the Companies Act 1990 insofar as the said books did not correctly record and explain the transactions of the company.

The prosecution’s key witness, Henry Oliver, in the investigation unit of Revenue, told the jury he had looked into the €372,000 payment in August 2013 and assessed it as an emolument (a wage or salary) earned by Lowry.

He said he determined Lowry owed income tax on the figure and Garuda owed PAYE and PRSI on the sum. He assessed the total owed to Revenue, including penalties and fine, as being €1.1 million.

Lowry’s defence team did not accept that the €372,000 constituted an income, but rather said the money was owed to the company as commission from Norpe.

The jury heard both Michael Lowry and Garuda Ltd successfully challenged the Revenue assessment before the appeals commission in April 2015. The assessment was reduced to nil, meaning neither Lowry nor Garuda owed anything to Revenue.

It was because of this evidence that Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, applied for a direction of not guilty by the trial judge on the basis that “there was no case to answer”.

Corporation tax

The State did not oppose the application. The judge withdrew the charge and the trial continued with the remaining eight charges in connection to the corporation tax associated with the €372,0000.

The judge told the jury during his charge last Friday the issue in this case was what Lowry knew.

He said the jury must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt Lowry knew the money was not included in the company accounts and tax computations.

He said Lowry’s explanation was that he had instructed a staff member to raise an invoice in 2002, assumed this had been done and the money automatically entered on the company’s accounts.

The judge told the jurors they must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that this explanation is not true in order to convict.

He said if they found the explanation reasonably believable, then they must acquit.