Jury in David Drumm trial sent home for second night

The jury at the conspiracy to defraud and false accounting trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm have been sent home for a second night, after deliberating for just under two hours .

The nine men and three women began considering a verdict on Tuesday, day 81 of proceedings, after one of the longest running trials in the history of the State.

They have now been deliberating for a total of three hours and nine minutes following the 16-week trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Karen O’Connor told jurors that she required a unanimous verdict in relation to both counts against Mr Drumm (51).

“However, you must consider each count separately and can acquit or convict on either or both,” she said.

The judge reminded them that Mr Drumm had pleaded not guilty and was presumed innocent and it was only for the them to find otherwise.

She said they were dealing with two separate trials within a trial, and asked them to consider each of the charges against the defendant separately.

It is the State’s case that Mr Drumm conspired with Irish Life & Permanent’s former CEO, Denis Casey, Anglo’s former financial director Willie McAteer and former Head of Treasury at Anglo, John Bowe, and others to carry out €7.2 billion in fraudulent transactions in order to bolster the customer deposits figure on the bank’s balance sheet.