Jury in David Drumm trial sent home for night

The jury in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm have been sent home for the night after a third day of deliberations.

The nine men and three women began considering a verdict last Tuesday, day 81 of proceedings, after one of the longest running trials in the history of the State. They have deliberated for a total of more than seven hours following the 16-week trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. They will continue their deliberations on Wednesday.

Judge Karen O’Connor has told jurors that she required a unanimous verdict in relation to both counts against Mr Drumm (51).

“However you must consider each count separately and can acquit or convict on either or both,” she said.

The judge reminded them that Mr Drumm has pleaded not guilty and was presumed innocent and it was only for the jury to find otherwise.

She said they were dealing with two separate trials within a trial, and asked them to consider each of the charges against the defendant separately.

‘Dishonestly’

Mr Drumm, of Skerries, Co Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

The former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive has also pleaded not guilty to false accounting on December 3, 2008, by furnishing information to the market that Anglo’s 2008 deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

It is the State’s case that Mr Drumm conspired with Irish Life & Permanent’s (ILP) former chief executive Denis Casey, Anglo’s former financial director Willie McAteer, Anglo’s former head of treasury John Bowe and others to carry out €7.2 billion in fraudulent transactions in order to bolster the customer deposits figure on the bank’s balance sheet.

Mr Drumm’s lawyers have told the jury that he accepts that the multi-million euro transactions took place between Anglo and ILP in 2008 but disputes that they were fraudulent or dishonest.