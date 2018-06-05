Jury in David Drumm fraud trial resumes deliberations

A jury has retired to continue its deliberations in the fraud trial of a former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive.

David Drumm (51) denies two offences linked to his running of the failed Irish lender in 2008.

The nine men and three women of the jury returned to consider their verdicts at 10.05am on Tuesday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. They have been deliberating for just over three hours so far.

The jury paused in its deliberations last week due to a juror being “indisposed” and unavailable to attend court.

The nine men and three women began considering a verdict on Tuesday, day 81 of proceedings, after one of the longest-running trials in the history of the State.

They have deliberated for a total of three hours and nine minutes following the 16-week trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

It is the State’s case that Mr Drumm conspired with Irish Life & Permanent’s former chief executive, Denis Casey, Anglo’s former financial director Willie McAteer and former Head of Treasury at Anglo, John Bowe, and others to carry out €7.2 billion in fraudulent transactions in order to bolster the customer deposits figure on the bank’s balance sheet.

At the opening of his trial in February, Mr Drumm’s lawyers told the jury that he accepts that the multi-million euro transactions took place between Anglo and ILP in 2008 but disputes that they were fraudulent or dishonest.

Mr Drumm of Skerries, Co Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

He has also pleaded not guilty to false accounting on December 3rd, 2008, by furnishing information to the market that Anglo’s 2008 deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they were.