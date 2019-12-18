Jail for bicycle thief who assaulted former RTÉ journalist

A bike thief who jumped into the canal to evade capture after assaulting retired RTÉ broadcaster Cathal Mac Coille with a bolt cutter has been jailed for one and a half years.

Father-of-four Gary Gibson (28) had been trying to steal a bicycle at Phibsborough Road, Dublin when the owner confronted him and shouted for help.

Mr Mac Coille, who was passing by, intervened and was hit over the head with the bolt cutter.

Gibson, of Upper Dorset Street Flats, Dorset Street, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Mr Mac Coille and attempted theft on July 3th, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a Stanley knife with a sharply pointed blade at Mountjoy Garda station in Dublin, on the same date.

Judge Melanie Greally sentenced him to two and a half years imprisonment with the final 12 months suspended.

Garda Aileen Deely told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that Gibson ran off when another man got involved. Two gardaí­ who had witnessed the incident ran after him.

Gibson ran down to the canal and jumped in to evade capture. He was blocked on the far bank by the two gardaí­.

He spent 10 minutes in the water in a stand-off with gardaí­ before getting out. Gardaí­ searched him and found a Stanley knife and he told them he had this to help him steal a bicycle.

He claimed he needed a bike to get to work and admitted that he “should have gone the right way” about acquiring one.

He said his recollection of the incident was “hazy” but claimed that any assaults were a result of him defending himself against the people who had intervened.

Ms McGowan said the victim had a lump and bruise on his forehead following the attack. She said he had to take a break from filming a programme about the Pope’s visit to Ireland as a result and this three week delay disrupted other work commitments.

The bicycle owner had to spend €125 on new wheels and a lock.

Gibson’s 28 previous convictions include burglary, unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition and public order matters.

Garda Deely agreed with Luigi Rea BL, defending, that the blade found on his client had not been used.

Mr Rea told the court that Gibson had taken a number of tablets on the day and acted in a “ridiculous way” when he felt he had to take a bicycle.

Counsel said a letter from Gibson’s employer stated he had excellent attendance and was very reliable.

Judge Greally said that Mr Mac Coille intervened to try and prevent Gibson from stealing a bike and “for his trouble” he got stuck with a metal object on the forehead.

She said in terms of the timing of the assault it had a very significant impact on work for Mr Mac Coille as his job was in broadcasting.

Judge Greally said she could have only considered a wholly suspended sentence if Gibson was drug-free but as urine sample results had not been given to the court she had to infer that this had not come to pass.

Mr Mac Coille’s victim impact statement was not read in court.