Girl who broke arm in swing fall gets €47,000 in damages

A judge has approved a €47,000 damages settlement for a 16-year-old girl who broke both bones in her right arm when she fell from a swing at a summer football camp eight years ago.

Judge Gerard Griffin heard that Rosin Gregory Cox had been attending a camp associated with Craobh Chiaráin GAA Club, Parnell Park, Donnycarney, Dublin; the Edmund Rice Schools Trust Limited, Clonkeen Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin and Scoil Chiaráin Boys’ School, Collins Avenue East, Donnycarney.

Barrister Julia Lawlor, counsel for Roisin, of Bayside Boulevard North, Sutton, Dublin, said she had been attending a summer football camp and on August 21st 2012 had fallen from a swing onto a hard surface.

The court was told Roisin, who sued through her father Stuart Gregory, had broken both the radial bone and ulna in her right arm. She had been taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where surgery had been performed under general anaesthesia to fix steel supports in her arm.

Roisin had to undergo a second operation to remove the metal implants in her arm after having to wear a cast for six weeks. As a result of her injury she had been left with a permanent scar on her arm.

Judge Griffin approved a settlement offer totalling €47,000 together with Circuit Court Costs for her legal team. He was told Roisin had made a full recovery since the incident.