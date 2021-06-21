Girl’s case over arm fracture suffered at créche settled for €37,500

A judge has been told that staff are mystified as to how a 17-month-old child fractured her left forearm while in a Dublin créche.

Judge John O’Connor heard that Sophie McCoy’s injury was only discovered when a member of staff at Home From Home Creche in Raheny, Dublin lifted her under her arms.

“There was a sudden onset of tears and when créche owner Breide Smyth found Sophie continued to be distressed, she took her to a local medical surgery,” said Hugh B.Byrne, counsel for Sophie and her father, Anthony McCoy.

Mr Byrne, who appeared with Elizabeth Howard Solicitors, told the Circuit Civil Court that Sophie was later brought to Dr Anthony O’Connor in the Centric Health Clinic, Raheny, and was referred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.where X-rays revealed the arm fracture.

Mr Byrne said Sophie, of Rathmore Road, Raheny, was placed in an arm cast and did not required further treatment when it was removed. She had made a full recovery after suffering the injury in June 2017.

Judge O’Connor, who said the injury had been a distressing time for Sophie, approved a settlement offer from the créche of €37,500 for personal injuries, which he said was a good offer.