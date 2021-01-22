Girl injured jumping on trampoline at birthday party awarded €12,500

A judge has approved a €12,500 damages settlement for a schoolgirl who broke her left elbow while bouncing on a trampoline at a birthday party more than four years ago.

Judge John O’Connor heard in the Circuit Civil Court on Friday that Emily Ryan, now aged 11, was playing at Jump Zone North’s indoor trampoline park at the Airways Industrial Estate, Santry, Dublin, when the accident occurred.

Barrister Alannah McGurk, who appeared with KOD Lyons Solicitors, told the court that Emily, who sued through her father Barry Ryan, of Hilltown Grove, Swords, Co Dublin, suffered a non-displaced fracture of her elbow.

She was taken to the accident and emergency department at Temple Street Children’s Hospital where a full cast was applied to her arm. Emily had to return to the hospital on several occasions to have her injury reviewed.

Ms McGurk said the accident happened on May 7th, 2016, when Emily, who fully recovered from her injuries after three months, was seven. CCTV footage of the incident showed that Emily fell awkwardly on her left hand side.

Judge O’Connor approved the settlement.