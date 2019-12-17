Girl awarded €44,000 after injuring foot in car park trip

A 15-year-old girl, described in court as an accomplished athlete, has been awarded almost €44,000 after fracturing a bone in her foot in a Dublin car park three years ago.

Judge John O’Connor was told in the Circuit Civial Court that Sophia Crawford experienced agony for weeks as the injury to her right foot was not detected during an X-ray she had afterwards.

Barrister Breffni Gordon, counsel for Sophia, said following further complaints about being in pain while on a holiday in Bahrain, the girl’s father brought her for an X-ray which found she had a fractured fifth metatarsal.

A medical report by child consultant Antoinette D’Alton stated that Sophia, whose parents live at Heritage Lodge, Balkill Road, Howth, endured considerable suffering after tripping on an open drain shore at the Drury Street Car Park.

Sophia sued Park Rite, owners and operators of the Dublin 2 car park, through her mother Amanda Crawford. Mr Gordon said Sophia was an accomplished athlete and had played hockey and tennis for her school and was a keen sailor.

He said the Personal Injuries Board had assessed her claim for compensation at €43,763 and he was recommending the court accept the offer from the car park’s insurers.

Judge O’Connor approved the settlement with costs.