Girl (8) who tripped on ‘lip’ in schoolyard awarded €35,000 in damages

An eight-year-old girl who tripped on a “lip” in a pavement at her schoolyard, fracturing her left forearm, has been awarded damages of €35,000 in the Circuit Civil Court.

Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, heard that on 23rd February 2016, Bobbi Hart of Brookfield Estate, Artane, Co Dublin, had been crossing the yard at Scoil Chaitríona towards the gate when she tripped.

Bobbi’s barrister, Tracy Ennis Faherty, told the court she had been immediately taken to the emergency department of Temple Street University Children’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Ms Ennis Faherty, in a written opinion on the case, said Bobbi had been diagnosed with an angulated fracture to her left forearm and admitted to undergo a bone manipulation under general anaesthetic.

Bobbi, who had been suing through her mother Gemma Hart, had also been placed in a cast for eight weeks. A medical report a year after the accident stated she had made a full recovery and had a full range of movement.

Ms Ennis Faherty, who appeared with James McSweeney Solicitors, told the court that Bobbi had been left with a small scar on her lower forearm where K-wires had been inserted. She had resumed playing basketball and would have no permanent disability as a result of the injury.

Judge Groarke approved a settlement offer of €35,000 by the Board of Management of Scoil Chaitríona, along with €1,168 special damages.