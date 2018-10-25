Ger Dundon jailed for gun possession and dangerous driving

Limerick man Ger Dundon has been jailed for four years for possession of a sawn-off shotgun and dangerous driving during a high-speed chase.

Dundon (32), with an address in London, and formerly of Hyde Road, Limerick, pleaded guilty at Limerick Circuit Court, to possessing a restricted firearm without a license at Bruff, Co Limerick, on February 26th, 2017.

Dundon was also given a 10-year road ban, after pleading guilty to two counts of dangerous driving and one count of endangering the public, on the same date, as he was pursued by members of the Garda’s Emergency Response Unit .

His co-accused Liam ‘Lika’ Casey (35), of Hyde Road, Limerick, pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted firearm without a license, at the same location, on the same date. He was jailed for five years.

A third accused Robert Kelly, (31), from Edenderry, Co Offaly, was jailed for three years, after pleading guilty to possession of a shotgun for an unlawful purpose. All three sentences were backdated to February 26th last year when the men were arrested.