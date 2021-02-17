Garda to stand trial accused of forging signatures

A garda is to stand trial accused of forging two signatures during the course of a criminal investigation in Co Longford two years ago.

Garda Owen Flynn (42), Dunlo Hill, Ballinasloe, Co Galway is charged with perverting the course of justice by recording two alleged signatures in his official garda notebook at Ballymahon Garda Station on February 13th, 2019.

The case was brought before Judge Keenan Johnston at Longford Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday morning.

The court was told Garda Flynn, who was not in attendance, would be pleading not guilty to the alleged offence and that a jury trial would be required.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shane Gerety said the case, when heard, would take up to two weeks to complete.

The case is scheduled to return before Longford Longford Circuit Criminal Court on June 1st.