Former soldier jailed for knife attack on Welsh tourist

A former soldier has received a three-year prison sentence for a random knife attack on a Welsh tourist.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Martin Clarke (35) was intoxicated on unprescribed tablets when he went up to Antoni Vitti and began lunging at him with a knife.

The attack took place while the victim and his husband were on the Liffey boardwalk on June 13th, 2017. The two men ran from the attack but Clarke chased after them through traffic.

The men ran into the nearby Arlington Hotel where staff managed to get Clarke to leave and the alarm was raised. Judge Melanie Greally described the attack as “random, unprovoked and menacing in nature.”

The victim was left with a 3.5 cm scar on his hand, Garda Sergeant Micheal Galligan told the court.

In a statement Mr Vitti said that the attack had affected his ability to be around people, which affected his work in the tourist industry in Wales. He said he feels uncomfortable and unsafe in groups of strangers and has become more anxious.

Louth man Clarke, with a former address at St Nicholas Avenue, Castletown Road, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and to production of a knife at Bachelor’s Walk, Dublin. He has previous convictions for theft, possession of knives and for road traffic offences including hit and run.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, said Clarke’s offending resulted from a profound difficulty with drug addiction. He said Clarke was under the influence of tablets when he carried out the attack.

CCTV footage, played in court, shows him bare chested and stumbling along the boardwalk after carrying out the assault. Mr Spencer said Clarke felt ashamed after viewing this footage and expressed remorse for his actions.

Since going into custody, Clarke has detoxed completely and hopes to return to his family and three children in a sober state, counsel said.

Judge Greally said the full horror of the attack was captured on the CCTV footage but the motive was altogether unclear. She suspended the final year of a four year prison term on condition that he stay drug free. The judge said she was taking into consideration his drug addiction, his remorse, his plea of guilty, and the family support available to him.

Mr Spencer said his client wanted to break the cycle of drug addiction that has blighted him. He said he has been an exemplary prisoner and while in custody he has given guitar lessons as well as performed in concerts for elderly people.