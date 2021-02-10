Former rugby coach to be sentenced on sexual assault charges

The sentence hearing of a former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin school for sexual abuse of 23 boys has commenced at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

John McClean (75), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross was due to stand trial last November when he pleaded guilty to 27 charges of indecently assaulting the males at Terenure College in Dublin on dates between 1973 and 1990.

The charges relate to three separate books of evidence.

McClean, who is remanded on bail, appeared in court on Wednesday.

At the brief hearing last November a number of the complainants, now adults, were present in court to hear McClean enter the guilty pleas to the charges, while others watched the proceedings over a Zoom call.

A number of the 23 complainants may wish to read out their victim impact statements during the hearing.

The hearing is expected to run over two days, with a possibility that it will run into Friday.