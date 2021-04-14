Former League of Ireland footballer Keith Quinn jailed for four years

A former professional footballer who was caught moving over €2.7 million of heroin has been jailed for four years.

Keith Quinn (32) received a package containing the heroin at his place of work in an industrial estate in west Dublin. Soon afterwards he met with another man and then delivered the package to a nearby address.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Quinn, who was previously a professional footballer with Sheffield United and several League of Ireland clubs including Shelbourne and Longford Town, had “a very significant gambling problem” and that there was “a hold over him” due to debts he had accrued.

Quinn, of Monastery Gate Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin pleaded guilty to possession of heroin for sale or supply at Rosemount Business Park, Dublin 11, on August 5th, 2020. He has four previous convictions for minor road traffic offences.

Alan Quinn (41), the accused’s older brother and a former Ireland international, gave evidence before the court that his brother had a good upbringing and none of the family have any convictions.

Mr Quinn said he did not condone what his brother did, but he does not think his brother “is a bad lad”. He said his brother is not a drug dealer and he deserves a second chance.

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Pauline Codd sentenced Quinn to seven-and-a-half years imprisonment. Judge Codd suspended the final three-and-a-half years of the sentence on strict conditions including that he undergo residential treatment for gambling addiction, if deemed appropriate by the Probation Service.