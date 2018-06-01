Former GAA caretaker gets 12-year sentence for sex abuse

A former GAA caretaker has been sentenced to 12 years in jail with the final four suspended after pleading guilty to sexually abusing children between the ages of four and 15 years.

Jimmy McDonnell (63), Annaly Park, Longford, a former Sinn Féin councillor for the town and a former member of the Defence Forces, appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court on Friday facing 45 sample counts of sexually assaulting the children; production, possession and distribution of child pornography; and the sexual exploitation of minors on various dates between 2000 and 2008.

The judgesaid McDonnell had engaged in “deviant premeditated behaviour” and had groomed the children to abuse them.

“The accused still doesn’t have any empathy for his victims but each of them deserve enormous credit for going to the gardaí,” the judge added.

“Mr McDonnell led them to believe that he was someone they could trust; he groomed them and breached that trust.

“The abuse took place over a period of eight or nine years and there was habitual and predatory abuse on one child in particular.”

In a victim-impact statement, one of those abused said McDonnell had taken away their childhood but some satisfaction had been gained from knowing that he would pay for what he did.

“The doctor also stated in his report that the child was tortured by what had happened,” the judge continued.

“The effect of the abuse on all the victims has been profound and life changing.”

Noting that McDonnell had been placed on the Sex Offenders Register, the judge said “it would appear from the probation report that the accused still doesn’t have any empathy for his victims and the only decent thing that he has done is to plead guilty and co-operate with the gardaí in the investigation of the offences.”

Des Dockery SC for McDonnell read a letter written by his client in which he apologised to the four children for sexually abusing them.

“It is a terrible cross I have given you all to deal with throughout your lives,” McDonnell wrote. “I am very sorry.”

McDonnell was ordered to enter into a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of five years after his release. He was also ordered to submit himself for supervision by the probation service for a period of two years following release.

The judge also told McDonnell that while in prison he was to engage with prison-based psychologist services prior to his release.

“Clearly each of the victims are inherently talented, gifted people who because of the abuse perpetrated on them by the accused have not to date been able to realise their full potential,” the judge added. “I sincerely hope that after today they can tap into their potential and live the complete and fulfilled lives that each so richly deserve.”