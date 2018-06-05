Former Anglo Irish chief David Drumm found guilty in €7.2bn fraud trial

A jury has found former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm guilty on two counts of fraud.

Mr Drumm (51) denied the two offences linked to his running of the failed Irish lender in 2008.

The jurors returned their verdicts on Wednesday afternoon at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after 10 hours and 32 minutes of deliberations.

Judge Karen O’Connor agreed to remand Mr Drumm on bail until June 20th for sentencing.

The nine men and three women began considering a verdict last Tuesday, day 81 of proceedings, after one of the longest running trials in the history of the State.

At the end of the 16-week trial, Judge Karen O’Connor told jurors that she required a unanimous verdict in relation to both counts against Mr Drumm (51).

“However you must consider each count separately and can acquit or convict on either or both,” she said.

The judge reminded them that Mr Drumm had pleaded not guilty and was presumed innocent and it was only for the jury to find otherwise.

‘Dishonestly’

Mr Drumm, of Skerries, Co Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

The former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive had also pleaded not guilty to false accounting on December 3rd 2008, by furnishing information to the market that Anglo’s 2008 deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

It was the State’s case that Mr Drumm conspired with Irish Life & Permanent’s (ILP) former chief executive Denis Casey, Anglo’s former financial director Willie McAteer, Anglo’s former head of treasury John Bowe and others to carry out €7.2 billion in fraudulent transactions in order to bolster the customer deposits figure on the bank’s balance sheet.

Mr Drumm’s lawyers had told the jury that he accepted that the multi-million euro transactions took place between Anglo and ILP in 2008 but disputed that they were fraudulent or dishonest.