Fireman sued after his helmet fell out of his locker and hit him on the head

A fireman sued his local council after his helmet fell out of his locker and hit him on the head.

Cathal Mulligan claimed he suffered a head injury when his helmet fell out of his locker at Gweedore Fire Station in Co Donegal.

Mr Mulligan (60), claimed he suffered headaches and could not respond to emergencies after the accident on November 6th, 2013.

At the time Mr Mulligan was a very experienced fireman who had worked as a part-time responder for 30 years from 1987 to 2015.

He took a case against Donegal County Council seeking compensation for loss of earnings of almost €5,000 and medical and psychological damage after being hit by his helmet.

The court was told that after being struck by the helmet Mr Mulligan carried on with his work that evening. However, he claimed that after the accident he suffered headaches, became anxious and his heart rate increased.

He did return to work as a fireman for a short time after the accidentbut then stopped working because of further headaches and feelings of anxiety.

At Letterkenny Circuit Civil Court he claimed that Donegal County Council had been negligent in their safety procedures at the fire station.

The county council, which was represented by barrister James O’Donnell, denied this. The council claimed the onus was on firemen to store and maintain their own uniforms.

After hearing the case Judge Sean O Donnabhain dismissed the claim for personal injury.