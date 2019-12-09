Firefighter jailed over fatal hit and run banned from driving

A firefighter who was jailed last week for dangerous driving causing the death of a 27-year-old pedestrian has been disqualified from driving for six years.

Derek Keane (40) drank up to 15 pints of beer before he hit Callum Grimes as he was walking home from St Stephen’s Day celebrations, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Keane was jailed for five-and-a-half years on Friday after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Grimes at Loughshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin on December 27th, 2016 and to failing to provide assistance at the scene.

The matter was mentioned briefly before the sentencing judge, Judge Martin Nolan, on Monday when the issue of disqualification was raised.

Judge Nolan disqualified Keane from driving for six years.

The court heard Keane, of The Cottage, Loughshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin, had no memory of getting into his van or of driving home on the night in question.

He drank between 12 and 15 pints of Guinness and “probably” a G&T in his uncle’s bar in Skerries before driving home. He went to gardaí­ the following day after he discovered damage to his van and heard there had been a hit-and-run incident.

Mr Grimes, described by his family as a “shy boy who loved life”, suffered catastrophic brain injuries and died seven months later in Beaumont Hospital. He never regained consciousness.

He had been walking home along the rural road at about 2am on the night in question. He was discovered by a bread delivery driver at about 8am the following morning.