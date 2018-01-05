Dublin man (28) charged with child porn possession remanded on bail

A 28-year-old Dublin man has been remanded on bail pending the preparation of a book of evidence after he was charged with possessing and distributing child porn.

Peter McDonagh of St Lawrence’s Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3, faces two charges for knowingly distributing child porn on unknown dates at his address and possessing child porn pictures at the same location on January 18th last year.

The alleged offences are under sections five and six of the 1998 Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Judge Alan Mitchell was told the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the man is to face trial on indictment. This means the case is to be sent forward to the Circuit Court once the book of evidence has been completed.

Legal aid

Garda Desmond McNally said the DPP has also consented to the accused being sent forward to the higher court on a signed plea of guilty should that arise.

The defendant has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Mitchell ordered him to appear again on a date in February when it is expected he will be served with the book of evidence and returned for trial.

The judge agreed to defence solicitor Siobhan Conlon’s request to grant legal aid after hearing the accused was not working and was on social welfare.

The court heard that when charged the man made no reply after caution. There was no objection to bail.

The judge said reporting restrictions in relation to the defendant did not apply.