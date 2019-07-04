Dublin actor who banged her head during Macbeth settles claim for €60,000

A Dublin actor who struck her head on a stage as she took directions from her “director” during rehearsals for ‘Macbeth’ has settled a €60,000 claim for damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Frances Winston (45) of Elgin Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, alleged she had been studying a drama course in Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) when she was involved in the incident on April 27th, 2012.

She claimed she had been on stage taking part in a scene when her supervisor had instructed her to take a step back. When she did so she had fallen over, striking her head on a raised platform behind her.

In her personal injuries claim Ms Winston sued Mark Forbes, a nominee of Dublin Institute of Technology, claiming she had suffered a bruise to her head in the fall and a second contusion to her cervical spine.

She had attended the Accident & Emergency Department of St Vincent’s University Hospital where she had been prescribed painkillers and muscle relaxants, she claimed.

A medical report noted that Ms Winston had been reviewed on August 21st, 2012 and it had been noted she had a tingling sensation to her right shoulder and arm. It occurred three to four times a week and had tended to wake her from her sleep.

Ms Winston also alleged in her claim that she suffered neck stiffness occurring two to three times a week and pain in her head at the point of impact.

She claimed that DIT had been negligent and failed in their duty to ensure she had not suffered any injury while carrying out her studies.

Barrister Mark O’Connell, who appeared with Canal Quarter Solicitors for Winston, told Judge James O’Donohoe, before calling any evidence in the case that there had been talks and her case had been settled. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed to the court and Mr O’Connell asked that the case be struck out.

Ms Winston previously appeared in the Dublin’s District Court last month where she pleaded guilty to harassment of a BBC children’s television presenter Ferne Corrigan. She received an eight-month suspended jail sentence.