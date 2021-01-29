Driver sent videos of speedometer before crash that killed three, court hears

A driver took two Snapchat videos showing the speed he was travelling at just before his car crashed into the back of another car, killing three people, a court has heard.

Keith Lennon (21), with an address in Forest Park, Dromintee, Co Armagh, went into custody in December last year after he pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter.

The two car collision occurred at Carrickarnon, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co Louth on the February 29th, 2020.

At the sentencing hearing at Dundalk Circuit Court on Friday, victim impact statements were given on behalf of the family of mother and son Mary (89) and Kevin (58) Faxton from Bessbrook, Co Armagh and on behalf of the family of Bryan Magill (25) from Newry, Co Down.

The court heard that Mr Magill was a passenger in the car Lennon was driving.

Mary and Kevin Faxton were in a Peugeot 108 car that was struck from behind by Lennon’s Audi as both cars headed northwards on the N1 dual carriageway.

The Snapchat videos, taken at 2.04am and 2.06am, by Lennon as he drove, showed the speedometer at 140mph, Judge Martina Baxter heard.

He had also forwarded the Snapchat videos to friends whilst driving.

Garda Sgt Freda McCague, said 140mph was 225km/h and the speed limit on the road was 120km/h. Lennon was not insured on the car, it had three bald tyres and the MOT had expired, the court heard.

After the crash, he left the scene but presented himself at Dundalk Garda station the next day.

Kevin Faxton was driving his mother Mary home after a bringing her for a drive. The victim impact statement said she suffered from depression and going out in the car benefitted her.

Mr Magill’s mother, in a victim impact statement from his family, said that no parent should see their child leave home in a coffin. She said Lennon will get visits in prison but she will be visiting her son in a graveyard.

Lennon’s mother said that her son was sorry, her whole family was deeply sorry and she knew nothing she could say would bring back the hurt of losing precious loved ones. She had supported her son entering the guilty pleas and going into custody.

Patrick Gageby, defending, said his client wanted to express his profound apologies and for it to be said in public that he is absolutely remorseful for what he did.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on February 12th.