Driver confused by Sat Nav before fatal crash escapes jail

A driver who crashed causing the death of a close friend after he became confused over his Sat Nav telling him to go the wrong direction near the Cliffs of Moher has been given a suspended sentence.

At Ennis Circuit Court on Monday, Judge Gerald Keys imposed a 12 month suspended jail term on Grzegorz Barski (36)for careless driving causing the death of his friend and front seat passenger Grzegorz Frydrych and causing serious bodily harm to motorcyclist Charles Killeen on May 31st 2016.

Judge Keys also imposed a mandatory five year driving ban and a fine of €800.

Counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly said it accepted a Sat Nav telling Mr Barski to go straight on instead of taking a right for the Cliffs of Moher at a junction marked by a Stop sign was a contributory cause of the fatal accident.

Mr Frydrych died in the crash while Mr Killeen, who collided with the car, suffered head injuries, including a fractured skull and was hospitalised for one month.

The defendant from Jugback Crescent, Swords, Co Dublin pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Mr Frydrych and careless driving causing serious bodily harm to Mr Killeen.

Defence counsel Rebecca Treacy said Mr Barski was following a Sat Nav system as he travelled from Doolin to the Cliffs of Moher. “On coming to the junction, Mr Barski thought that he had to go right to the Cliffs and the Sat Nav was telling him to go straight on.

“Mr Barski had slowed down and was confused in relation to the instructions that the Sat Nav system was giving to him at the time and this would be a factor in how he missed the Stop sign and continued to drive through the particular junction.”

Ms Treacy added: “It was simply a momentary lapse in concentration. Mr Barski’s remorse over the death of his friend is genuine and he offers his sincere deep apologies.”