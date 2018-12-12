Donegal councillor charged with assault causing harm on night out

A Donegal county councillor has gone on trial charged with assaulting causing harm to two men in two separate incidents.

John O’Donnell, from Kilmacrennan, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with assault causing harm to Emmet Gallagher (now 22) at the Sultan Takeaway in the early hours of the morning of February 23rd, 2015.

He is also charged with assault causing harm to Séamus O’Donnell (29) at Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Mr O’Donnell (37) replied “not guilty” when arraigned on both charges.

Patricia McLaughlin, prosecuting, outlined the case to the jury.

She said the jury will hear that Mr O’Donnell allegedly punched Mr Gallagher in the face in the takeaway.

Punching

She said it will be claimed that, at a later stage in the evening, Mr O’Donnell allegedly attacked Séamus O’Donnell, in the Gortlee area, by punching him and then kicking him in the face.

One of the alleged victims, Mr Gallagher, was called to give evidence, but when he got into the witness box he said he wished to withdraw his statement.

He said more than once that the incident happened three years ago.

The jury was excused on a number of occasions while legal argument in the case took place.

Judge John Aylmer finally said he would adjourn the case to Thursday.

The trial is expected to last three days.