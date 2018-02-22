DNA evidence ‘links man’ to attacks on three women in Dublin

A man has gone on trial accused of carrying out three attacks on women over a five year period.

Slawomir Gierlowski (33), of Galtymore Road, Drimnagh, is charged at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court with falsely imprisoning and assaulting a woman in September 2016 at a location near the Naas Road in Clondalkin.

He is also charged with unlawfully having a hunting knife with intent to intimidate on the same occasion.

Mr Gierlowski is also charged with false imprisonment, sexual assault and assault of a second woman at another location in Clondalkin on September 3rd, 2015.

He is also charged with false imprisonment, sexual assault and assault of a third woman at this same location on September 11th, 2011.

Mr Gierlowski on Thursday pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

Opening the State’s case, Róisín Lacey SC, prosecuting, noted it was was unusual to have a jury of 12 men.

She said that in the first attack in September 2011 a woman was walking home after a night out. A man came up from behind and began choking her and tried to cover her mouth.

Punching

Ms Lacey said the man began punching the woman in the face and then pushed her to the ground before putting his hand up her skirt and rubbing her outside her underwear. The attack ended suddenly and the culprit ran off, she said.

Then in September 2015, Ms Lacey said, a man came up behind a second victim and put a belt around her neck. He then pulled her to the ground and sat on her.

The woman was screaming and the man began wrapping duct tape around her face and hands. The man turned her over onto her stomach and put his hand on her genitalia, Ms Lacey said. This attack ended when the people in the nearby house heard the woman’s screams and called gardaí.

Gardaí arrived and chased the attacker but he got away, she said.

Ms Lacey told the jury that a year later a man armed with a hunting knife attacked a third woman as she walked to work in the early morning. He held the knife to her throat but she fought back and the attacker ran off.

A subsequent garda investigation identified a white van parked in the area which gardaí­ linked to Mr Gierlowski. A blood stained jacket was found at his home and an opened packet of cable ties was found in the van.

Ms Lacey told the jury that it is the States case that DNA links the accused man to each of the three crime scenes. She said DNA found on the blood on the jacket matched the DNA of the woman attacked in September 2016.

She said his DNA was linked to the underwear of the first and second victims and to masking tape used on the second woman’s hands.

The trial continues before Judge Pauline Codd.