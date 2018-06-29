David Drumm pleads guilty to ten further charges

Former Anglo Irish bank chief executive David Drumm has pleaded guilty to providing unlawful loans to 10 developers in July 2008.

The charges relate to ten businessmen known as the ‘Maple 10’ which include Brian Farrell, Gerard Conlon, Gerard Gannon, Gerard Maguire, John McCabe, Joseph O’Reilly, Patrick Kearney, Patrick McKillan, Seamus Ross and Sean Reilly.

Drumm (51) is currently serving a six year sentence for conspiracy to defraud and for false accounting.

Drumm appeared before Judge Karen O’Connor at Dublin circuit criminal court on Friday morning, wearing blue jeans, a white polo shirt and carrying a book.

He pleaded guilty to ten counts of authorising the giving of unlawful financial assistance to buy shares in July 2008.

Lawyers for the DPP, Paul O’Higgins SC, said they would not be going ahead with 21 further charges listed on the indictment aganist Drumm. A trial which had been scheduled for October 2nd will now not go ahead.

There are now no further criminal proceedings pending against former directors or employees of Anglo Irish Bank.

Earlier this month, Drumm of Skerries, Co Dublin was convicted on two counts of deceiving depositors and investors into believing that Anglo was healthier than it actually was at the height of the financial crisis.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and false accounting over deposits circulating between Anglo and Irish Life and Permanent that “dishonestly” created the impression that Anglo’s deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they were at the end of September 2008.

Drumm pleaded not guilty to these charges. A jury of nine men and three women took over ten hours to return unanimous verdicts at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Drumm is due to be sentenced on July 9th.