David Drumm pleads guilty to 10 further charges

Former Anglo Irish bank chief executive David Drumm has pleaded guilty to providing unlawful loans to 10 developers in July 2008.

The charges relate to ten businessmen known as the ‘Maple 10’ which include Brian Farrell, Gerard Conlon, Gerard Gannon, Gerard Maguire, John McCabe, Joseph O’Reilly, Patrick Kearney, Patrick McKillen, Séamus Ross and Sean Reilly.

Drumm (51) is currently serving a six year sentence for conspiracy to defraud and for false accounting.

He was transferred from Mountjoy Prison and appeared before Judge Karen O’Connor at Dublin circuit criminal court on Friday morning, wearing blue jeans, a white polo shirt and carrying a book.

He pleaded guilty to ten counts of authorising the giving of unlawful financial assistance to buy shares in July 2008.

Lawyers for the DPP, Paul O’Higgins SC, said they would not be going ahead with 21 further charges listed on the indictment against Drumm. A trial which had been scheduled for October 2nd will now not go ahead.

Drumm is due to be sentenced on July 9th.

There are now no further criminal proceedings pending against former directors or employees of Anglo Irish Bank.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) said Friday’s hearing brought to a conclusion its “decade-long involvement” in matters connected with the former Anglo Irish Bank Corporation plc.

It said the convictions of Drumm and former Anglo Irish Bank executives William McAteer and Patrick Whelan show “there is both the appetite and the capability on the part of the ODCE to tackle serious criminal wrongdoing”.

In relation to the acquittal of former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank Sean Fitzpatrick last year, the ODCE acknowledged that the judge had highlighted certain failures in the underlying investigation and subsequent prosecution.

“Insofar as such failures related to the actions of the ODCE, steps have been taken to ensure that they do not recur,” it said.

Mr Fitzpatrick faced 27 charges of making a misleading, false or deceptive statement to auditors and furnishing false information between 2002 and 2007.

Judge John Aylmer said the ODCE had adopted an “inappropriate, biased and partisan” approach. It was trying to “build and defend” a case against Mr Fitzpatrick rather than investigate the alleged crimes, he said.

The ODCE said white collar crime is generally document heavy, complex, high technical in nature and regularly involved a cross-jurisdictional dimension.

Further complexity is brought to bear by the fact that many such offences have never been prosecuted previously and therefore raise “novel issues” for investigators, prosecutors and the courts, it said.

The ODCE added that it is not unusual for all witnesses and other relevant persons to have legal representation which makes it “highly challenging to investigate and prosecute”.

Earlier this month, Drumm of Skerries, Co Dublin was convicted on two counts of deceiving depositors and investors into believing that Anglo was healthier than it actually was at the height of the financial crisis.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and false accounting over deposits circulating between Anglo and Irish Life and Permanent that “dishonestly” created the impression that Anglo’s deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they were at the end of September 2008.

Drumm pleaded not guilty to these charges. A jury of nine men and three women took over ten hours to return unanimous verdicts at Dublin circuit criminal court.