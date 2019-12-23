Cork man remanded over alleged child porn offences in Co Kerry

A Cork man arrested in Hungary last week on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in connection with alleged child pornography offences in Co Kerry, was remanded in custody Monday

A bench warrant for his arrest was executed before a special sitting of Limerick Circuit Court on Monday.

Daniel Connolly (39) of Ardnatrush, Glengarrif, Co Cork, was arrested in Budapest last Wednesday, December 11th. The warrant had been generated from a bench warrant previously issued by Tralee Circuit Court.

Aidan Judge, state solicitor for Co Limerick, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, applied to have Mr Connolly remanded in custody to sittings of Tralee Circuit Court on February 11th, 2020.

“Mr Connolly was delivered to Dublin on foot of an EAW bench warrant,” Mr Judge told the court.

Det Garda Richie Naughton, Killarney Garda station, told the court he arrested Mr Connolly “at Dublin Airport at 9pm” last Friday, “on foot of a Circuit Court bench warrant”.

‘No difficulty’

Det Garda Naughton agreed with defence barrister Mark Nicholas SC that it was “fair to say that [Mr Connolly] didn’t contest the EAW and there was no difficulty when you arrested him”.

Mr Nicholas said he was not applying for bail for Mr Connolly but “might review” this at a later stage. He asked the court make an order recommending Mr Connolly be remanded to Arbour Hill Prison in Dublin or to the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

Judge Patrick Meghan remanded Mr Connolly in custody to appear before Tralee Circuit Court on February 11th, 2020, and recommenced he be taken to Arbour Hill or the Midlands Prison.