Brothers plead guilty to stealing €110,000 from elderly woman

Two brothers pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the theft of an estimated €112,750 from an elderly woman in Galway city over a two-year period.

Michael Coen (37), with an address at Corrib Park, Newcastle, Galway, pleaded guilty before Galway Circuit Criminal Court to eight charges in relation to the theft of €67,200 from the woman at her home on eight separate dates between September 2014 and November 2015.

One charge relates to the theft of €30,000 from the victim on a date unknown between October 1st and November 30th, 2015, while another charge shows Mr Coen stole a further €13,700 from the victim a year earlier, on September 26th, 2014. The other six amounts stolen by him range from €4,000 to €6,000.

His older brother, Thomas Coen (45), of Old Monivea Road, pleaded guilty to 30 charges involving thefts of money totalling €45,550 from the same woman on dates between June 17th and August 30th, 2014.

He stole amounts ranging from €4,650 down to €100.

Many of the thefts occurred on consecutive dates.

Judge Eoin Garavan directed the preparation of probation reports for both accused. He remanded them on continuing bail to July 17th, when the facts may be heard in the case.