Boy injured in collision with child on slide awarded €40,000

A two-year old boy, who fractured his arm when he collided with another child on a slide at a creche, has been awarded €40,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge James O’ Donohoe heard that Svanik Rajath, of Hollywell Row, Swords, Co Dublin, was attending Giraffe Childcare in Northern Cross, Co Dublin on October 4th, 2016 when he was involved in an accident.

Barrister Justin McQuade, counsel for Svanik, told the court that the boy was climbing up a slide in the creche playground when he was knocked off it by another child who had been sliding down.

Mr McQuade, who appeared with Carmody Moran Solicitors, said that following the incident Svanik, who is now five-years-old, was taken to the emergency department in Temple Street Children’s Hospital where an x-ray was carried out. He said that Svanik, who sued through his father Rajath Parashurama, had suffered a fracture to his left arm which required surgery. He was in a plaster cast for a month and was left with two small pale scars.

Mr McQuade recommended the court’s acceptance of a settlement offer of €40,000 with €1,283 special damages, which Judge O’Donohoe approved.