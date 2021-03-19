Boxer jailed for assault on two senior businessmen in Co Cavan

A Co Fermanagh boxer has been jailed for three years and three months for assaulting two senior businessmen two years ago.

James Bernard McGovern (24) appeared at Cavan Circuit Court on Friday.

McGovern pleaded guilty to attacking Kevin Lunney and Dara O’Reilly causing them harm at the Apple Green Service Station in Co Cavan on February 1st, 2019.

Mr Lunney is the chief operating officer and Mr O’Reilly is the chief financial officer at Mannock, formerly Quinn Industrial Holdings. The firm was once owned by businessman Sean Quinn.

McGovern, who lives in Co Fermanagh, spent some six months in custody until he was released in December last year following a bail application to the High Court.

Judge John Aylmer told the court that the accused was motivated by a desire to “avenge a grievance arising in relation to the victims’ performance of their duties as managers” in a business. – PA