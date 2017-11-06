Blade held to pregnant woman’s stomach during botched robbery

A man held a blade to a pregnant woman’s stomach during a botched robbery in a Dublin flower shop, a court has heard.

Andrew Cash (26), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery of the shop on Aungier Street on November 26th, 2015.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Cash pointed a Stanley blade at the pregnant woman’s stomach before she managed to overcome him and pushed and kicked him out the door of the shop.

Det Garda Conor O’Byrne told John Fitzgerald BL, prosecuting, that Cash entered the florist’s at around 6.30pm and appeared to be surveying the place.

When approached by the woman and asked to leave, Cash produced a blade and pointed it at the woman’s stomach.

The woman noticed Cash appeared to be “out of it” on drugs and she grabbed his arm, moving the blade away from her stomach.

She then pushed him out of the nearby door, levelling a kick at him as he exited.

The blade fell to the floor during the altercation and was shown in court by Det Garda O’Byrne.

Gardaí­recognised Cash from CCTV footage taken in the shop and a few months later, he was arrested in Cloverhill prison where he was serving a sentence for another offence.

He has 50 previous convictions, including criminal damage, burglary, attempted robbery, possession of a knife, theft and assault.

‘Stoned’

Cash told gardaí­ he was “stoned” on the day in question and went into the florist’s to get some money. He said he could not remember much of the offence but he identified himself in the CCTV footage.

James Dwyer BL, defending, said the attempted robbery was clearly not “sophisticated” or even planned. He said Cash was under the influence of drugs at the time and his victim showed “fortitude” in her handling of the event.

The entire altercation between Cash and his victim lasted about 10 seconds, the court heard.

Det Garda O’Byrne agreed that Cash was not a “difficult” person. “He puts his hand up when he’s caught,” he said.

Mr Dwyer said his client had a difficult childhood, with offending behaviour dating back to his teens. He had “educational and employment deficits” and has been homeless for a number of years.

“He has drifted in and out of prison for similar offences,” Mr Dwyer said.

Judge Karen O’Connor adjourned the matter to get a probation report, noting it was a very serious offence in which a blade was held at the stomach of a pregnant woman.

“One can only imagine the fear she must have felt at the time,” the judge said.

She remanded Cash in continuing custody until sentencing on December 21st.