€55,000 for girl unable to grow long nails after accident

A nine-year-old who will not be able to grow her nails long as a result of an accident has been awarded €55,000.

Letterkenny Circuit Court heard the girl lost the tip of her finger after it became caught in a door at a Donegal primary school in April 2017. The finger tip could not be replaced.

Fiona Crawford BL, for the girl, said her client was using a classroom door when it had closed back on her finger. She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and was then transferred to Galway where an operation was performed on her finger by a surgeon.

Ms Crawford told Judge John Alymer that as a result of the crush injury, the child was sensitive to cold weather and would not permit anyone to touch the affected finger.

She said the girl suffered discomfort, would be unable to have her nails grow long and was left with a scar on the top of her finger. Her handwriting was also affected as a result of the incident.

Ms Crawford said the original offer of €35,000 was low considering the effect of the injury.

Judge Alymer agreed and refused the offer, stating that an improved offer should be made. He later approved a settlement of €55,000.