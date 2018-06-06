CCTV footage of Gareth Hutch’s murder played in court

CCTV footage of the fatal shooting of Gareth Hutch as he was getting into his car outside a Dublin flats complex more than two years ago has been shown at the Special Criminal Court.

The three-judge, non-jury court saw footage on Wednesday of two men shooting Mr Hutch dead in the carpark of Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street on the morning of May 24th, 2016.

A brother and sister and another man, all from Dublin 1, are on trial accused of murdering Mr Hutch (36), a nephew of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch.

Thomas Fox (31), of Rutland Court; Regina Keogh (41), of Avondale House, North Cumberland Street; and and Jonathan Keogh (32) of Gloucester Place, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23rd, 2016 at the same location.

Garda Catherine McAteer from Mountjoy station told the court she obtained permission from the area manager of Avondale House to access and download CCTV footage in relation to the murder.

As the court was shown the footage, Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, said a man in black clothing could be seen walking past the front gate of Avondale House followed by a man in a grey top at 6.46am on May 24th, 2016.

‘Plastic bag’

Footage was also shown of two men moving quickly towards the stairwell of Avondale House at 6.47am. The second man was carrying a plastic bag, the court heard. The two men emerge on the first floor of the complex, the court saw, and go in the direction of a flat on the first floor.

At 9.53am, another man can be seen emerging from Block A with a newspaper in his hand and walking towards a black car. Mr Burns said this man can be seen opening up the back door of the car, taking off his black jacket and putting it into the back seat of the car.

As he opens the front door of his vehicle, two men can be seen emerging from the direction of Block A and approaching this man “very quickly”.

Describing the footage, Mr Burns said these two men appear to have “pointed objects” towards the man at his car. Mr Burns said the man then appears to fall onto the ground. The window from the driver’s door of the car has been shattered, he added.

Counsel said one of the two men then appears “to throw something away” as he runs from right to left. The two men go over to a dark vehicle which is parked next to a white van in the carpark and get into it.

At this moment, the court also saw footage of a silver vehicle enter the complex and pull up to where where the man was lying on the ground.

“Someone gets out of the silver vehicle and runs towards the man who fell,” said Mr Burns.

The two men who had previously gone over to the dark vehicle are seen in the footage running towards the front gate of Avondale House flats. The man who arrived in the silver car is then seen at the gate and begins to run in their direction.

Followed

The court heard on Tuesday that Ross Hutch arrived on the scene after the alleged murder, saw his cousin Gareth on the ground, and followed the two attackers for a while before turning back.

Mr Burns said previously that the two attackers ran in the direction of Seán McDermott Street before they got into a silver Skoda Octavia, which was parked on Champions Avenue.

It was during the opening of the trial that the prosecuting barrister told the court that the killing of Mr Hutch was not a spontaneous or spur of the moment act but a “brutal and callous murder”.

“It was premeditated and a significant amount of planning had gone into it,” said Mr Burns.

The prosecution say the three co-accused each had their own part to play in bringing about the death of Mr Hutch.

Mr Keogh was one of the two gunmen, together with another man, who directed the attack which killed Mr Hutch. Both he and Mr Fox were “instrumental” in the planning and carrying out of the attack, the court has heard.

The prosecution contend that the evidence of Mary McDonnell, who had a flat at Avondale House, is “important” in this trial, as the three accused had gathered in her home in the hours before the murder. Her kitchen window had a view into Mr Hutch’s flat.

It is the prosecution’s case that five vehicles were involved in this shooting, and DNA and fingerprint evidence link Mr Keogh and Mr Fox to these vehicles.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh.