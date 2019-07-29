Businessman Jim Mansfield jnr will seek trial date

A trial date will be sought for businessman Jim Mansfield jnr, who is accused of conspiring to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice, the Special Criminal Court was told on Monday.

However, counsel for Mr Mansfield said there was an issue to be resolved first regarding the jurisdiction of the non-jury court.

Mr Mansfield (52), of Tasaggart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin is charged with conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1st, 2015 and June 30th, 2015, both dates inclusive.

The accused is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne between June 9th, 2015 and June 12th, 2015 at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and blue tie, Mr Mansfield sat at the back of the courtroom before his case was called, then stood briefly but did not go into the dock.

Jurisdiction

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy BL, for Mr Mansfield, told the three-judge court on Monday that a trial date “will be sought” for his client but before that there was an issue to be resolved and litigated between the parties regarding the jurisdiction of the court.

“I’m not in a position to do that today,” said Mr McGillicuddy, adding that there was also some disclosure to be sought.

Mr McGillicuddy said he was reserving his position on the issue of an arrest hearing. He was seeking time to finalise his instructions.

“What I would ask the court to do is to afford me a mention date at the beginning of next term, that will allow me to deal with other applications that might arise and disclosure,” he said.

Caroline Cummings BL, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said she would like an early mention date to resolve this matter.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the court was in a position to offer “a very early trial date” and there was potentially a trial date available in November or in Special Criminal Court No 2 in February. “We are not minded to put it down beyond next February,” he indicated.

On July 3rd, Mr Mansfield was admitted to bail on an independent surety of €10,000 and subject to a number of conditions, including the requirement to sign on once a week at Lucan Garda Station between 9am and 9pm and not to leave the country. A book of evidence was also served on Mr Mansfield on this date.

The accused man was today remanded on continuing bail to appear before the non-jury court again on October 7th, when his case is listed for mention.