Book of evidence served on Alan Wilson

A book of evidence has been served at the Special Criminal Court on Dublin man Alan Wilson, who is charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the Players Lounge pub.

Alan Wilson (40), of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 is charged with attempting to murder Brian Masterson, Wayne Barrett and Austin Purcell at The Players Lounge, Fairview Strand, Fairview, Dublin 3 on July 26th, 2010.

Wilson is also charged with the possession of firearms, namely a .38 Special Calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and a .32 Auto Calibre Zastava semi-automatic pistol with intent to endanger life on the same occasion.

He is further charged with the possession of ammunition, namely .38 special calibre ammunition and .32 auto calibre ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The three-judge court previously heard that Wilson told gardaí he had “absolutely nothing to do with these allegations”.

During Monday’s brief hearing, prosecution counsel Ronan Kennedy BL, told the non-jury court that the book of evidence was ready to be served on the accused man.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge Ann Ryan, remanded Wilson in custody until October 7th, when his case is listed for mention again.