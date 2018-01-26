Court to rule on wider scope for Birmingham bombings inquests

A court in England will rule on Friday on a request to broaden the terms of reference of the Birmingham pub bombings inquests.

Relatives of some of the 21 people killed when two IRA bombs exploded in the city in 1974 are challenging the decision by a coroner not to name alleged suspects during inquests into the tragedy.

Several relatives had said they would not attend the inquests following the decision by coroner Sir Peter Thornton.

A law firm, representing 10 families, has argued that the scope of the inquests could be widened to allow the named be included.

No one has been charged with the attacks since six men were freed from prison in 1991.

The sister of one of the bombing victims said on Friday if those responsible were not mentioned, the inquests would be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in the bombings, said families were hoping for a ruling that changed the scope of the inquests and did not exclude the “bombmakers and their associates from being mentioned”.

Ms Hambleton told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland she begged the coroner last year to have the perpetrators included, saying “if it wasn’t for the murderers, our loved ones wouldn’t be dead”.

She said police told her there was insufficient evidence to arrest people suspected of involvement.

Ms Hambleton also criticised the British government for “not doing enough”.

“Laws are in place but no one in government appears to have the backbone to enforce the very laws they implement,” she said.

The victims’ families have fought for years to have the inquests reopened.

Justice4the21, the main campaign group representing many of the relatives, said it would not participate in the inquests if the names of the perpetrators were excluded.