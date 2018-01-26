Court overturns Birmingham pub bombings inquest ruling

A coroner has been ordered to reconsider his decision to restrict the scope of new inquests into the Birmingham pub bombings after a legal challenge by victims’ families.

A judicial review heard by two British High Court judges has quashed a previous decision by coroner Peter Thornton to exclude the issue of the perpetrators of the 1974 bombings from the new hearings.

In the ruling, handed down in Birmingham on Friday, Judge Sue Carr said: “We are minded to quash the coroner’s decision which excluded the perpetrator issue and remit the case so as to enable him to reconsider the decision”.

A spokesman for the inquests said: “The coroner is committed to ensuring that the inquests start as soon as possible but now wishes to take some time to consider carefully the judgment handed by the High Court and its impact on the future progress of the inquests.

“The coroner is grateful for the considerable help and assistance he has had from all interested persons in the inquests to date.

“He will continue to work closely with the families and all interested persons as he progresses with his investigation into the tragic events in Birmingham 43 years ago. At present, a further pre-inquest review hearing is listed for February 22nd, 2018.”

Challenge

The ruling came after relatives of some of the 21 people killed when two IRA bombs exploded in the city in 1974 challenged the decision by the coroner not to name alleged suspects during the new inquests.

Several relatives had said they would not attend the inquests following the decision by Mr Thornton.

A law firm, representing 10 families, argued that the scope of the inquests could be widened to allow named suspects be included.

No one has been charged with the attacks since six men were freed from prison in 1991 following their false convictions for the attacks.

The sister of one of the victims said on Friday that if those responsible were not mentioned, the inquests would be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in the bombings, said families were hoping for a ruling that changed the scope of the inquests and did not exclude the “bombmakers and their associates from being mentioned”.

Ms Hambleton told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland she begged the coroner last year to have the perpetrators included, saying “if it wasn’t for the murderers, our loved ones wouldn’t be dead”.

She said police told her there was insufficient evidence to arrest people suspected of involvement.

Ms Hambleton also criticised the British government for “not doing enough”.

“Laws are in place but no one in government appears to have the backbone to enforce the very laws they implement,” she said.

The victims’ families had fought for years to have the inquests reopened.

Justice4the21, the main campaign group representing many of the relatives, said it would not participate in the inquests if the names of the perpetrators were excluded. – PA