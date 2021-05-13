Couple in their 40s killed in Roscommon house fire are named

The couple who died in an early morning house fire in south Co Roscommon have been named as Joey Tumulty and Nuala Kenny.

The couple, both of whom have children from previous relationships, died when a blaze engulfed their home at Gurth near Rooty Cross, about 13 kilometres each of Ballinasloe.

Both victims of the fire were in the mid-forties are from the area and have family members living in that part of south Roscommon which is near the M6 between Ballinasloe in Co Galway and Athlone in Co Westmeath.

Mr Tumulty was a plasterer who had worked in a local farm supply business, while Ms Kenny was a health care worker who was originally from nearby Clonburren.

Their bodies were found inside their house which was extensively damaged in the fire and their deaths have shocked the local community.

Two people have died in a house fire near Rooty Cross in south Co Roscomon. Photograph: Hany Marzouk.

Fr Michael Molloy, parish priest of Moore where the double tragedy took place, said that the victims and their families were well known in the area. “It’s a terrible shock to the people, a terrible tragedy for the families involved and the shockwaves are spreading through the community,” he said.

“It’s a close-knit community and the families are well known and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time.”

Gardaí are awaiting the outcome of postmortem examinations and a technical examination of the house where they died before deciding what course of action to take. State pathologist Margaret Bolster has been informed.

The alarm was raised around 2am and three units of the fire brigade from Ballinasloe and Athlone went to the scene and brought the fire under control. The bodies of the couple were discovered inside the house which is located on a rural road. The scene was preserved and the road closed for a Garda technical examination. The bodies have been removed to University College Hospital in Galway for postmortem examinations.

Gardai in Clonark and Roscommon (090 6437102) have appealed for witnesses and have asked anyone who was in the area around that time to come forward.