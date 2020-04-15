Coronavirus: Woman arrested for allegedly spitting at garda

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and charged after she allegedly spat at a garda in north Dublin and said she was awaiting test results for the coronavirus.

The incident occurred at 6.20pm on Tuesday at St Attracta Road in Cabra.

Gardaí said the woman approached a marked Garda car and began banging on it and shouting.

When a Garda member exited the vehicle, the woman spat at the officer and claimed she was awaiting tests results for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Garda Press Office.

The woman was arrested at the scene and detained at Blanchardstown Garda station.

She has since been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Dublin District Court.