Cork student dies after being stabbed in the neck at house party

Gardaí are awaiting postmortem results on Friday before launching a murder inquiry into the death of a young man in Cork city on Thursday night.

The man (20) was slashed in the neck when a row broke out at party at a house on the Bandon Road on the city’s southside around 10pm.

It is understood the dispute came after four men were refused admission to the house and then tried to force their way into the house, near the Bandon Road Post Office between Green Street and Lough Road.

It is understood one of the group produced a knife during the row and stabbed the young man who was one of those who had refused them entry before the group fled the scene.

The victim, believed to be an engineering student in Cork Institute of Technology and from west Cork, staggered up Bandon Road towards Lough Road before collapsing on the road, and his friends raised the alarm.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, and he was taken to Cork University Hospital, but he died some time later.

Gardaí had been alerted, and officers last night cordoned off the scene of the stabbing and began taking witness statements from those who were in the house and in the area.

They have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from premises on the Bandon Road in the hope of identifying members of the group who tried to force their way into the house after being refused admission.

Gardaí have appealed to any motorists who were travelling on the Bandon Road who might have dash cam footage that could assist them to contact Anglesea St Garda Station on 021-4 522002 or at the incident room in Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120.

Gardaí also believe there was a large number of people on the street at the time of the incident who may have filmed it. They have appealed to them not to post footage on social media but to show it to gardaí.

Officers were carrying out a search of some waste ground off nearby Noonan Road amid suspicions the gang who tried to break into the house party may have disposed of a weapon or knife there.

Dr Heidi Okkers from the State P:athologist’s Office will carry out the postmortem later.