Cork homeless man suffered horrific head injuries in prolonged fatal assault

Gardaí in Cork are set to begin a murder investigation on Sunday after a homeless man was assaulted and died in a tented area of the city.

The deceased, believed to be a 53-year-old man from West Cork, was found with serious injuries by members of Cork City Fire Brigade when they were called to a fire at a tent on a green area on the Mardyke at around 12.40am.

One unit of Cork City Fire Brigade responded to the call and spent over an hour extinguishing the blaze at a tent which had been pitched under a tree on the green area opposite the Western Road entrance to University College Cork.

However, firefighters found the injured man in a serious condition with serious head and upper body injuries some 8-10 metres away near a boundary wall and he was immediately rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Medical staff at the hospital tried and save him but the man died later from his injuries and his body has since been moved to the CUH morgue where Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster was due to carry out an autopsy.

Gardaí had been called to the scene of the assault and saw the injured man before he was transferred to CUH but officers familiar with the homeless community were unable to identify him such were the extent of his injuries to his face and head.

A Garda source said that officers may have to resort to DNA evidence or dental records to officially identify the deceased such were the extent of the injuries he suffered in what appeared to be a prolonged assault.

Gardaí say that the man appeared to have suffered a sustained beating but they were unable to say whether any implements were used though no implements or weapons were found near the scene.

A Garda source confirmed to The Irish Times that the man had not suffered any burns, suggesting he was not in his tent at the time it was set alight but it was impossible to say at this stage whether it happened before or after the assault

Gardaí cordoned off the area immediately upon discovery of the injured man and Garda technical experts begun an examination of the scene for any evidence which might help them identify the culprit or culprits.

Green area

The green area, which is just off the Mardyke Walk, has become home to up 15 homeless people in recent months with many living in tents which they have pitched in various parts of the area up against walls or hedges or under trees.

Detectives were interviewing and taking witness statements on Sunday morning from those living in the tents in the hope that they might be able to shed some light on the sequence of events which led to the fatal assault on the deceased.

It’s understood that those living in the tented area include Irish, Polish, Lithuanian and Britons and gardaí predicted that it would take some time to take these witness statements as some were not at their tents this morning.

Meanwhile Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster visited the scene and carried out a preliminary examination of the area before proceeding to Cork University Hospital to carry out the post-mortem examination.

Gardaí say that they are keeping an open mind on the motive for the fatal assault which almost exactly a month after a 40-year-old man, availing of soup kitchen services, was seriously assaulted on Patrick Street on September 12th.

The victim of that assault, who is from the Knockneheeny area of Cork’s northside, remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital where his family are maintaining a bedside vigil.

Gardaí arrested a man at the tented village on the Mardyke on Friday for questioning in relation to that assault and he was questioned for over 12 hours before being released without charge.

Gardaí say there is any obvious link between the two assaults but that it is very early in their investigation into this morning’s fatal assault and they are not ruling anything out at this stage.

There is no CCTV covering the green area but they have appealed to any persons who were in Mardyke Walk area who may have witnessed any activity to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to speak to anyone including passing motorists who may have dashcam footage and passed there between 12 midnight and 1am to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000.