Cork gardaí break up ‘car meet’ attended by up to 800 people

Gardaí in Cork broke up a “car meet” on Saturday evening which was attended by over 250 vehicles and up to 800 people.

There was little evidence of social distancing, face masks or general compliance with public health guidance surrounding Covid-19, the Garda said in a statement.

The event was “a disgraceful gathering of persons, despite the health advices in the last few days,” the Garda said, quoting an inspector who attended the scene.

Car meets are typically gatherings of car enthusiasts in a public place such as a car park. Saturday’s event took at Eastgate Retail Park, Little Island, outside Cork city. It is understood it was organised through social media and on messenger groups.

There were some older males, aged in their 30s and 40s in attendance, some of whom had brought their children.

However most attendees were men and woman aged in their 20s. Participants travelled from the greater Cork area and various parts of Munster to attend, the Garda said.

“Gardaí immediately engaged with this large group and advised them to disperse, a direction which was complied with by all in attendance within a short period of time. There were no public order incidents and sufficient Gardaí attended the scene to effectively disperse the gathering.”

There was one arrest, that of a man aged in his late 20s. He was later charged and bailed to appear in the District Court. One car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994.

Criminal sanctions

The Garda issued a reminder that many Covid-19 restrictions remain in place including a ban on organised events involving more than 15 people, something which can attract criminal sanctions.

“While this event appears to have been organised on social media, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to investigate any event held in breach of the Covid-19 regulations and advice will be sought from the DPP in each case.”

Despite the easing of travel restrictions on Friday, people still have personal responsibly to behave safety when attending events, the Garda said.

“These are not penal regulations, but they are public health guidelines which should be followed by all.”

“An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public that the Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and is a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society. The virus is still spreading. It is still leading to serious illness and death.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.