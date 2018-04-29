Contents of cash in transit van stolen in Clongriffin, Dublin

Witnesses are being sought after the contents of a cash in transit van were stolen on Saturday afternoon during an incident in Dublin, gardaí have said.

The robbery happened on Main Street in Clongriffin at about 2pm.

A Garda spokesman said the cash in transit van had parked and was unoccupied while cash was being collected from a business premises. He said a white 2008 Ford Transit van pulled up alongside it and a person climbed on to the roof of the cash in transit vehicle and cut a lock to gain entry.

“He then drove off in the CIT van followed by the white Transit,” the spokesman added.

The two vehicles were found a short distance away at Railway Court in Clongriffin. The Transit had been set on fire and an attempt was made to set the cash in transit van on fire after its contents were removed.

It is believed three people were involved in the plot.

“It is most likely that the suspects used another mode of transport to make their escape,” the spokesman added.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around Clongriffin Main Street or Railyway Court between 1.30pm and 2.30pm to contact Coolock Garda station on (01) 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.