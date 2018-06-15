Consultants set for pay rise after contract cases settled

High Court cases by a number of Irish hospital consultants claiming breach of contract against the Health Service Executive and the State have been resolved.

The hearing of several lead cases in the dispute was due to commence last week but was adjourned on several occasions to Friday morning to allow for talks aimed at resolving the dispute.

On Friday morning, following lengthy discussions between the parties, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh was informed the actions had settled.

The judge was due to hear several lead cases in claims brought by hundreds of consultant doctors who allege there was a breach of their contract in relation to agreed pay promises in the 2008 consultants’ contract.

As part of the 2008 agreement consultant doctors accepted new working conditions from July 2008 onwards, including increasing their working week from 37 to 39 hours.

The consultant’s claims of a breach of contract had been opposed by the State and the HSE.

The cases had they commenced were expected to run for several weeks.

Speaking before the resolution was announced Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said it was important to reach a settlement that was fair for the taxpayer.

“The amounts involved are absolutely gigantic. The arrears at one point exceeded €700million.”

While the details of the settlement have not yet been announced it is understood to involve a once off retrospective payment and an ongoing pay increase.

Mr Donohoe said the cost of the claims could pose “a truly huge difficulty” in relation to setting budgets and he would comment on it once the court case was settled.