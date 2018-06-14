Conor McGregor says he ‘regrets actions’ as court hearing adjourned

Conor McGregor has made a brief appearance in a US court in connection with an April 5th incident in New York which left two of his rival UFC fighters injured.

The Dubliner was ordered to return to the Brooklyn court on July 26th. The 29-year-old was previously charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief at the court hearing on April 6th.

In a statement outside the court on Thursday, Mr McGregor said: “I regret my actions that led me here today. I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon. Thank you very much”.

Mr Mc Gregor and fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley (25) were arrested after the incident at the Barclays Centre in April and appeared in court the following day after spending the night in jail.

Footage of the incident was captured on mobile phones and widely shared on social media. It showed Mr McGregor attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters after a media event at the venue in Brooklyn.

Flying glass

UFC fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by flying glass during the attack and were forced to pull out of a UFC event the following weekend.

The hearing of the case related to Mr McGrgor and Mr Cowley lasted about a minute and the pair had arrived at and left the courthouse in about 10 minutes.

While a jail sentence is possible, it is more likely that Mr McGregor’s legal team will try to strike a plea bargain. Any conviction could affect Mr McGregor’s ability to travel to the United States, where he regularly works.

Janet Gleeson, prosecutor for Kings County, Brooklyn, said work on a plea deal was ongoing and that Mr McGregor was due back in court on July 26th.

Mr McGregor’s attorney told the court during the initial hearing that his client was not a flight risk. “He’s the most visible face on the planet and he has no criminal record... the bail package is completely appropriate.”

After the April 6th hearing, Mr McGregor was released on bail of $50,000, and permitted to leave the United States. Mr Cowley’s bail was set at $25,000.